Terry Glenn's Children Speak Out After Losing Their Father

The children of former Dallas Cowboys player Terry Glenn are speaking out about their father after his death early Monday in a car crash. (Published 32 minutes ago)

The children of former Dallas Cowboys player Terry Glenn are speaking out about their father after his death early Monday in a car crash.

Glenn was driving on Texas 114 when his vehicle struck a concrete barrier near Walnut Hill Lane, causing the vehicle to flip, police said. He later died at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.

To the public, Glenn was a football player. But to his children, he was everything.

"My hero and my dad," said Samantha Glenn, 12.

"He loved me and told me he was proud of me," added Natalie Glenn, 15.

Glenn had four children with his ex-wife.

Natalie Glenn remembers cheering on number 83 from the stands.

"During the game we'd always sit in the very edge, so when he did a play on defense he would come up and say hi and give us hugs," she said.

The teen will miss her father's voice in the crowd at her volleyball games.

"He would always be the loudest person," she said, wiping tears from her eyes.

Company Lets Customers Crush Cars With Tanks

A company in Florida is allowing people to drive over and crush empty cars using a tank. A few business partners in Melbourne had the idea to buy a couple of tanks and let people drive them over old junk cars. The owners of Tank America say there are plenty of people who will pay to do it.

(Published Monday, Nov. 20, 2017)

Glenn's 11-year-old son, Christian, will remember their special outings.

"He would always take me fishing," he said with a smile.

The siblings say they will cherish the little moments, away from the limelight.

"We saw about two movies a week, because we were movie-buddies," Natalie said. "He was a great father. He tried his best in everything. He fought really hard for everything."

The Glenn children will also remember how much their dad did for other children, specifically foster kids like he was.

Glenn was active in his 83 Kids Foundation.

Dog Finds Dead Body

Police are working to identify a body found partially buried in a Minneapolis, Minnesota park Sunday morning. At about 10:15 a.m., Jason Sheats called police to report the body after his dog, Murray, noticed it when they were out for a walk.

(Published Monday, Nov. 20, 2017)

Irving police say they are still investigating what caused the deadly crash.

Glenn's fiancé was injured in the crash. She was treated at a local hospital and has since been released.