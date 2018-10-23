Texas Christian University dismissed wide receiver/kick returner KaVontae Turpin Tuesday, a day after suspending him after learning he'd been arrested Sunday and accused of assault with bodily injury to a family member.

Head coach Gary Patterson made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday.

While it's clear Turpin has been removed from the team, TCU has not said whether Turpin remains a student at the university.

In a statement to NBC 5 on Monday, TCU said they were, "aware that one of its students was recently arrested for reported domestic situation. The university takes these types of reports very seriously and is continuing to gather information to determine next steps. TCU expects its students to behave in an ethical manner, abide by campus policies and adhere to state and federal law. The student also may face a charge of violating the University Code of Student Conduct, the results of which are independent and separate from any legal charges."

Turpin's arrest comes a day after the senior receiver scored two touchdowns, including on a 99-yard punt return, in TCU's 52-27 loss to Oklahoma.