TCU wide receiver/kick returner KaVontae Turpin is suspended after being arrested Sunday, accused of assault with bodily injury to a family member, according to Tarrant County Jail records.

In a statement to NBC 5, TCU said they were, "aware that one of its students was recently arrested for reported domestic situation. The university takes these types of reports very seriously and is continuing to gather information to determine next steps. TCU expects its students to behave in an ethical manner, abide by campus policies and adhere to state and federal law. The student also may face a charge of violating the University Code of Student Conduct, the results of which are independent and separate from any legal charges."

During his weekly Big 12 conference call, head coach Gary Patterson said that Turpin was suspended for the game against Kansas while more is learned about the arrest.

Turpin's arrest comes a day after the senior receiver scored two touchdowns, including on a 99-yard punt return, in TCU's 52-27 loss to Oklahoma.