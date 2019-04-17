Stars and Predators Meet in Pivotal Game 4

Roope Hintz #24 and Justin Dowling #37 of the Dallas Stars congratulate teammate Miro Heiskanen #4 on scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the second period in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Dallas Stars look to avoid a big deficit in their best-of-seven Stanley Cup Playoff series with the Nashville Predators Wednesday night at the American Airlines Center.

With the Stars trailing two games to one, they know they can't afford to fall further behind the Predators.

While technically Game 4 isn't a "must-win" game, it sure feels like it.

"You got to approach every game in the playoffs like that," forward Jason Dickinson said. "It's important to try to come in and take every game, so if you come in with the desperation that this is possibly your last game in every game, you're going to do alright."

"Desperation is a strong force and you got to match that," Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne said. "It's a huge game for both teams. It's 3-1 or 2-2. There's a huge gap between those numbers."

"I think it (trying to avoid a 3-1 hole) puts more urgency in us, but I don't view it as a must-win," Dallas head coach Jim Montgomery said. "We view it as we need to keep getting better, and if we keep getting better, we think the results will take care of themselves."

The Stars certainly want better results on the power play. They have not been good in this series with a man-advantage. The Stars have been denied in the last 11 situations in which they had an extra skater.

Montgomery said he wanted his team to have better spacing and puck movement in Game 4. He also wanted his players to crowd the opposition's net more Wednesday night.