Stars Prepare for Game 3 vs. Blues

The Stars are back home after evening their best-of-seven playoff series with the Blues. St. Louis learning just how tough Dallas is in a 4-2 defeat in Game 2.

"They kind of see that resiliency we've had," said Stars' forward Jason Dickinson. "We don't get discouraged. We don't stop anything. We keep playing the same way and we stick to our game plan and we'll make it hard for any team, any night."

Three first period goals were huge on Saturday. So was the excellent work in the net by goaltender Ben Bishop who bounced back nicely after a sub-par performance in the series opener.

"It's a great feeling," said Bishop. "You always want to come home with a win under your belt so it's nice to get that done (Saturday) and obviously get ready for (Monday)."

The Stars snagged home ice advantage in the early going of Round 1 against Nashville, but promptly gave it right back in Game 3. That's something they're hoping to avoid Monday night against the Blues.

"This is an opportunity and a huge one at that," said Dickinson. "We got to be ready to play from the drop of the puck in Game 3 and not let it slip away from us."

Stars' defenseman John Klingberg adding, "We know how good Blues are and they're going to be desperate coming into our rink as much as we were desperate in their building and so just trying to get better for every game here and no matter what the score is, if we just keep to our system, we know we're going to win games."

And along the way, win fans, fans who are coming out more and more to cheer on the "Guys in Green." Saturday's watch party at Victory Plaza getting Tyler Seguin's attention.

"I said 'Excuse me. In Dallas?' I mean looked like Maple Leafs Square in Toronto, my hometown. It was incredible to see" said Seguin.

Support for the Stars that will continue to grow with each playoff win.