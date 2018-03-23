Southlake Carroll Hires New Football Coach

The son of a onetime Southlake Carroll High School football coach will take his father's former job, NBC 5 has confirmed.

Riley Dodge, the offensive coordinator at Justin Northwest, is the son of Todd Dodge, the popular Carroll coach for six seasons beginning in 2000.

Riley Dodge also led the Dragons to a state championship as quarterback in 2006.

The formal announcement is set for Monday.

Texas Rangers Unveil New Food Items for New Season

Texas Rangers Opening Day is almost here! That means it's time to find out the newest foods coming to the ballpark this season. (Published Thursday, March 22, 2018)

Meanwhile, the previous coach who was ousted for rules violations was hired Friday to be executive athletic director for the Irving Independent School District, the district announced.

Hal Wasson will receive a yearly salary of $130,000.

Wasson was recently pushed out of Southlake after a district review found he violated UIL rules, including holding unsanctioned summer football camps at the school.

"My integrity means everything to me and obviously that withstood that storm,” Wasson said at a news conference. “I don't respond, you know, to -- there are always things out there. But in the end of the day I'm thankful the facts of the case were resolved."

The Carroll district agreed to pay Wasson through the end of his contract next year. He had coached for 11 seasons.