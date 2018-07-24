Though it may be no surprise, the Dallas Cowboys appear to still be a market-driver in the NFL, despite their disappointing 2017 season.

Just off the heels of Forbes naming the Cowboys the world's most valuable sports franchise (again), another metric is showing business is still quite good.

Faces-of-the-franchise Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Sean Lee are among the NFL's most popular jerseys heading into training camp, with Elliott and Prescott both ranking inside the top 10, according to DICKS Sporting Goods.

Sean Lee, though not quite as popular as his offensive teammates, has the 80th most popular jersey. Dak and Zeke's jerseys are 4th and 7th, respectively.

Video Newest Cowboy Vander Esch Ready to Make His Hometown Proud

The Cowboys will kickoff their preseason schedule against the San Francisco 49ers, on August 9, before facing the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals (on NBC) and Houston Texans.

The team will look to build momentum after a down season, during which they missed the playoffs and the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl.