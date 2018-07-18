What to Know The NFL lands 29 teams among the 50 most valuable sports franchises for the second straight year

The New York Yankees head six baseball teams in the top 50 with a value of $4 billion, fifth highest overall

New York is also home to the most valuable basketball team with the New York Knicks ($3.6 billion) ranked seventh overall

In case you weren't aware, the Dallas Cowboys are essentially printing money.

For the third straight year, America's Team tops Forbes' list of the world's most valuable sports franchises. The Cowboys' value comes out to $4.8 billion, according to the list, with Forbes noting they have the highest revenue ($840 million) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ($350 million) of any franchise.

