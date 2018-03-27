Trevone Boykin #2 of the Seattle Seahawks throws a pass against the Oakland Raiders during the second quarter of their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on August 31, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Former Texas Christian University quarterback Trevone Boykin has been released from the Seattle Seahawks as Mansfield police investigate an aggravated assault case involving Boykin.

Mansfield police said Tuesday there is an active investigation for Aggravated Assault with Serious Bodily Injury - Family Violence involving Boykin and Shabrika Bailey. Police offered no other details citing an active investigation.



The Seattle Seahawks tweeted that Boykin had been released Tuesday.

This isn't the first time Boykin and Bailey's names have been in the news. In March 2017, Boykin and Bailey were arrested after a car crashed into a Dallas bar, injuring eight people.



Bailey was driving when police say she accelerated in reverse, hitting people on a sidewalk before crashing into the Sidebar Uptown Dallas. She was arrested on two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle. Boykin was arrested for public intoxication and marijuana possession.



In June 2016 the former TCU quarterback pleaded no contest to resisting arrest over an incident that led to his suspension for his final college game at the Alamo Bowl. Boykin originally faced a felony charge of assaulting a police officer during an incident at a bar two days before the Horned Frogs beat Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Jan. 2, 2016. Boykin agreed to a one-year probation in the case and had the felony charge dismissed.

NBC 5 is reaching out to Boykin's mother and agent about the most recent allegations and his release from the Seahawks.



