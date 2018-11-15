Kris Richard Brings Swagger Back to Cowboys Defense

Cowboys defensive backs coach Kris Richard has helped turned the Dallas defense into one of the best in the league against the pass. His success has led to speculation about his future as a potential NFL head coach. For more video, visit DallasCowboys.com and NFL.com .

After getting involved in a pregame scuffle before the Cowboys matchup against the Eagles Sunday, Dallas defensive backs coach Kris Richard downplayed his role in setting the tone for the Cowboys after they played with much more energy in their road win.

"No, I don't think so," Richard said. "I think our guys were prepared to play. You don't wake up Sunday and need something to help get ready for that."

Richard's name has been brought up many times as a potential future NFL head coach, something he said he's interested in, but that he is trying not to focus on right now.

"It's no secret I've been in an interview and had the opportunity to prepare," Richard said. "I am preparing, but is it so important that it's a distraction? Never ever."

Richard and the Cowboys defense will have a tough test Sunday on the road, when they face one of the best offenses in the NFL in the Atlanta Falcons.