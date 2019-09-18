The Texas Rangers revealed details Wednesday for the ceremonies planned around the team's final series at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Sept. 27-29, against the New York Yankees.

The teams will play games Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The final game will be the Rangers' 2,081st game at the park -- the team's home since April 1994.

The team said the only tickets that remain for the final game are "scattered singles and obstructed view" seats, but with the events planned it may be worth grabbing one of those, or one of the standing room only tickets, while you can.

Crews Lift Steel Truss Into Place at Globe Life Field

Crews lifted the second piece of the fourth retractable roof truss into place at Globe Life Field in Arlington Tuesday. The Texas Rangers' new ballpark will have five retractable roof trusses to complete the steel work. Construction of the stadium is 75% complete, according to the Rangers. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019)

Below is more from the Rangers on what fans can expect in the final series at the ballpark.

The Final Friday

The Rangers and Yankees open the final series at Globe Life Park on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:05 p.m. The final T-Mobile Friday Fireworks show will feature video highlights of the great moments at Globe Life Park that include the television and radio play-by-play calls. Prior to the game, the Rangers are expected to honor the organization’s 2019 minor league award recipients. Globe Life Park Era All-Time Team members Colby Lewis and Mike Napoli will be signing autographs in the New Era Alumni Alley from 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Turn Out the Lights, Saturday

The Rangers’ final night game at Globe Life Park is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:05 p.m. All fans entering the park that night will receive a TXU Energy 2010 A.L. Pennant Scoreboard Replica that shows the right field video board after the final out of Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Yankees. Rangers third base coach Tony Beasley will sing the National Anthem on Saturday. Globe Life Park Era All-Time Team members Hank Blalock, Neftali Feliz, and Ivan Rodriguez will be signing autographs in the New Era Alumni Alley from 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

A special ceremony to turn out the lights for the last time will take place after the final out. That will be followed by a TXU Energy Postgame Fireworks show that will be a salute to baseball in Texas and will feature several musical surprises.

New Renderings Revealed of Rangers New Park

The Last Chapter, Sunday

The Rangers and Yankees play at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 in the Texas franchise's final game at Globe Life Park in Arlington. All fans entering the park will receive a commemorative Globe Life Park Final Game T-shirt. The pregame festivities will include on-field recognition of longtime season ticket holders and the Rangers' entire front office. The Star Spangled Banner will be performed by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, which accompanied the late internationally renowned pianist Van Cliburn in the playing of the National Anthem at the park's first regular season game on April 11, 1994.



A very special ceremony will follow the final game. Returning members of the Texas Rangers Globe Life Park Era All-Time Team will first be introduced at their respective positions on the field. Following the introduction of the All-Time Team and the "final pitch," the Rangers will dig up home plate at Globe Life Park in Arlington and transport it across the street for a ceremonial installation at the new Globe Life Field. Home plate will be moved in a parade between the two parks with participants including the Globe Life Park All-Time Team, Rangers front office employees, City of Arlington officials, and several musical groups.



The parade will leave Globe Life Park through the east loading dock before going west on Road to Six Flags, south on Ballpark Way, and west on Randol Mill Road to the North Plaza at Texas Live! where home plate will be carried into Globe Life Field. Fans can watch the parade along the route or on the Globe Life Park video boards. The ceremony will replicate the event from Oct. 3, 1993, when home plate made the move from Arlington Stadium to The Ballpark in Arlington.