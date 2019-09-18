Texas Rangers Name Globe Life Park All-Era Team

The Texas Rangers revealed the 24 members of the Globe Life Park Era All-Time Team Wednesday.
The team, who will take part in a ceremony during the team's final game, was selected in July by online fan voting hosted by The Dallas Morning News.
Eligible candidates were limited to Rangers who played in the Globe Life Park-era from 1994 to the present time.
Two players were selected at each position with six outfielders being picked. On the pitching side, two righthanded and two lefthanded starters as well as one closer are being honored.
Finally, the Morning News included candidates from various positions for one Fans' Choice selection.
National Baseball Hall of Fame member Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez led all players by receiving 97.8% of the votes at catcher. Most beloved behind Pudge were Adrian Beltre, Josh Hamilton and Kenny Rogers.
The team is below.
Catcher
Ivan Rodriguez, 1991-2002; 2009
Robinson Chirinos, 2013-18
First Base
Will Clark, 1994-98
Mark Teixeira, 2003-07
Second Base
Michael Young, 2000-12
Ian Kinsler, 2006-13
Third Base
Adrian Beltre, 2011-18
Hank Blalock, 2002-09
Shortstop
Elvis Andrus, 2009-Present
Alex Rodriguez, 2001-03
Designated Hitter
Rafael Palmeiro, 1989-93; 1999-2003
Vladimir Guerrero, 2010
Outfield
Josh Hamilton, 2008-12; 2015
Rusty Greer, 1994-2003
Juan Gonzalez, 1989-99; 2002-03
Nelson Cruz, 2006-13
David Murphy, 2007-13
Shin-Soo Choo, 2014-Present
Righthanded Starting Pitcher
Colby Lewis, 2002-04; 2010-16
Yu Darvish, 2012-17
Lefthanded Starting Pitcher
Kenny Rogers, 1989-95; 2000-02; 2004-05
Derek Holland, 2009-16
Closer
Neftali Feliz, 2009-15
Fans’ Choice
Mike Napoli (C-1B), 2011-12; 2015; 2017