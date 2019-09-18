Texas Rangers Name Globe Life Park All-Era Team

The Texas Rangers announced their Globe Life Park All-Era Team -- pictured left to right, Juan Gonzalez, Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez and Will Clark.

The Texas Rangers revealed the 24 members of the Globe Life Park Era All-Time Team Wednesday.

The team, who will take part in a ceremony during the team's final game, was selected in July by online fan voting hosted by The Dallas Morning News.

Eligible candidates were limited to Rangers who played in the Globe Life Park-era from 1994 to the present time.

Two players were selected at each position with six outfielders being picked. On the pitching side, two righthanded and two lefthanded starters as well as one closer are being honored.

Finally, the Morning News included candidates from various positions for one Fans' Choice selection.

National Baseball Hall of Fame member Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez led all players by receiving 97.8% of the votes at catcher. Most beloved behind Pudge were Adrian Beltre, Josh Hamilton and Kenny Rogers.

The team is below.

Catcher

Ivan Rodriguez, 1991-2002; 2009

Robinson Chirinos, 2013-18

First Base

Will Clark, 1994-98

Mark Teixeira, 2003-07

Second Base

Michael Young, 2000-12

Ian Kinsler, 2006-13

Third Base

Adrian Beltre, 2011-18

Hank Blalock, 2002-09

Shortstop

Elvis Andrus, 2009-Present

Alex Rodriguez, 2001-03

Designated Hitter

Rafael Palmeiro, 1989-93; 1999-2003

Vladimir Guerrero, 2010

Outfield

Josh Hamilton, 2008-12; 2015

Rusty Greer, 1994-2003

Juan Gonzalez, 1989-99; 2002-03

Nelson Cruz, 2006-13

David Murphy, 2007-13

Shin-Soo Choo, 2014-Present

Righthanded Starting Pitcher

Colby Lewis, 2002-04; 2010-16

Yu Darvish, 2012-17

Lefthanded Starting Pitcher

Kenny Rogers, 1989-95; 2000-02; 2004-05

Derek Holland, 2009-16

Closer

Neftali Feliz, 2009-15

Fans’ Choice

Mike Napoli (C-1B), 2011-12; 2015; 2017