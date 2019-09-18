Texas Rangers Name Globe Life Park All-Era Team - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Red Fever

Red Fever

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE TEXAS RANGERS

Texas Rangers Name Globe Life Park All-Era Team

Published 14 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Texas Rangers Name Globe Life Park All-Era Team
    NBC 5/Getty Images
    The Texas Rangers announced their Globe Life Park All-Era Team -- pictured left to right, Juan Gonzalez, Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez and Will Clark.

    The Texas Rangers revealed the 24 members of the Globe Life Park Era All-Time Team Wednesday.

    The team, who will take part in a ceremony during the team's final game, was selected in July by online fan voting hosted by The Dallas Morning News. 

    Eligible candidates were limited to Rangers who played in the Globe Life Park-era from 1994 to the present time.

    Two players were selected at each position with six outfielders being picked. On the pitching side, two righthanded and two lefthanded starters as well as one closer are being honored.

    Finally, the Morning News included candidates from various positions for one Fans' Choice selection.

    National Baseball Hall of Fame member Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez led all players by receiving 97.8% of the votes at catcher.  Most beloved behind Pudge were Adrian Beltre, Josh Hamilton and Kenny Rogers.

    The team is below.

    Catcher
    Ivan Rodriguez, 1991-2002; 2009
    Robinson Chirinos, 2013-18

    First Base
    Will Clark, 1994-98
    Mark Teixeira, 2003-07

    Second Base
    Michael Young, 2000-12
    Ian Kinsler, 2006-13

    Third Base
    Adrian Beltre, 2011-18
    Hank Blalock, 2002-09

    Shortstop
    Elvis Andrus, 2009-Present
    Alex Rodriguez, 2001-03

    Designated Hitter
    Rafael Palmeiro, 1989-93; 1999-2003
    Vladimir Guerrero, 2010

    Outfield
    Josh Hamilton, 2008-12; 2015
    Rusty Greer, 1994-2003
    Juan Gonzalez, 1989-99; 2002-03
    Nelson Cruz, 2006-13
    David Murphy, 2007-13
    Shin-Soo Choo, 2014-Present

    Righthanded Starting Pitcher
    Colby Lewis, 2002-04; 2010-16
    Yu Darvish, 2012-17

    Lefthanded Starting Pitcher
    Kenny Rogers, 1989-95; 2000-02; 2004-05
    Derek Holland, 2009-16

    Closer
    Neftali Feliz, 2009-15

    Fans’ Choice
    Mike Napoli (C-1B), 2011-12; 2015; 2017

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices