DFW Athletes Begin Practices With New Tackling Drills

North Texas high school football players are preparing to start a new season, which comes with changes to the way coaches teach tackling in an effort to decrease neck and head injuries.

Starting this season, the University Interscholastic League and the Texas High School Coaches Association require all high school and junior high school coaches in Texas to become certified to teach tackling.

“[We want to do] anything that we can do to continue to have our student athletes play such a great game and also have the opportunity to minimize risk,” said Joe Gordon, Juan Seguin High School football coach. “We are always constantly working in our profession to improve and get better so that we can allow these kids to play this great game the right way.”

The Seguin High School coaching staff spent nearly 25 cumulative hours of training over the summer to learn the skills for their tackling certification.

Gordon said the main change in the way the players will be taught to tackle is in the head. The players are now instructed to take their heads out of the action of tackling and take the impact on their padded shoulder.

“Head injuries are something that we are all concerned about,” Gordon said. “We play the game of life with our mental stamina so it is critically important that we do place a great emphasis on minimizing concussions or head injuries.”

Much of tackling is muscle memory and instinct, so breaking bad tackling habits require attention and repetition.

“Repetition is the mother of skill. A lot of these guys have learned some things that are no longer efficient, so we have to rep it, rep it, rep it,” Gordon said. “Everything we do to break those habits is going to be from a repetition standpoint.”

Conditioning and gym work has evolved to help minimize neck injuries.

“In our practice schedules, we have to have the time built in there and in our workout rooms we have to have time built in to strengthen our necks,” Gordon said.

Coaches must get certified again each year. Starting in April 2019, coaches can get certified online.