Set one foot inside Stoney Kersh's Arlington home and you know why he's been nominated for Ford's Hall of Fans.

"I'm blessed," said Kersh. "The Cowboys have so many fans all over the world, and for them to chose me, it's just unbelievable!"

Kersh's house is a Cowboys museum. Seriously. He gives tours. Every inch of it is decorated in stars and silver and blue, and filled with souvenirs and memorabilia.

"It's not about how much stuff you got. That's not what it's about," explained Kersh, who became a Cowboys fan after his dad took him to his first game when he was a boy. "And ever since then, if it's got that star on it, I've gotta have it."

Kersh is one of six fans nominated for the Ford Hall of Fans. He was sponsored by Michael Irvin, who dropped by with a signed jersey for Kersh. When NBC 5 was there, former Cowboy and Super Bowl champ Dixon Edward randomly stopped by to visit Kersh's house/museum.

"My whole life revolves around the Cowboys," Kersh said. "I bleed silver and blue, you know. I even got the tattoos all over me."

Kersh's kitchen has stars on the cabinets, the counters, the canisters, and that's not all. "When you make toast, it puts a star on your toast," Kersh said proudly of his Cowboys toaster.

"The first question I always get is, what does your wife think about this," Kersh admitted.

We asked. "I like it too," said Diane Kersh as she stood in her Cowboys kitchen. "He's a much better decorator than I, so I can't complain."

Diane Kersh said the hardest part of living in a Cowboys house/museum is keeping it 'tour ready.' If you want to tour the Kersh's home/museum, call 817-703-8536.

Kersh will be watching the Cowboys play the Seattle Seahawks in the playoffs on Saturday, cheering for a win. If you want to help him win a spot in the Ford Hall of Fans, you can VOTE HERE, once a day until January 27.