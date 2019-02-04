The Mavericks acquired Kristaps Porzingis and three other players from the Knicks for Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews, DeAndre Jordan and two future first-round picks on Thursday. NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs explains how the blockbuster deal sets Dallas up for the future. (Published Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019)

The Dallas Mavericks will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday to introduce four new players picked up in a trade from the Knicks, Latvian superstar Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway, Jr., Trey Burke and Courtney Lee.

Porzingis tore his ACL last February is expected to sit on the bench for the Mavs this season.

During an introductory news conference Monday, Porzingis said he feels "bouncy" and that he's excited to get back on the court.

When asked if he'll go for a restricted deal or a long term deal in the summer, owner Mark Cuban said long-term and that he hoped to keep Porzingis and Luka Doncic on the same court for 20 years.

Porzingis said he and Doncic knew each other from playing in Spain and that they clicked "right away."

Porzingis said he and Cuban were on the same page with contract expectations and that he and the team would sit down and make a plan for his continuing rehabilitation.

"I feel great. But, as I said, we're taking our time. There's no rush. I've been patient this whole time and I'm going to keep staying patient which is one of the hardest things for me to do," Porzingis said. "We're going to make the right decisions."

Porizingis has averaged 17.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in his career, but has not played this season. He was the fourth overall selection in the 2015 NBA Draft and will be a restricted free agent this summer.

Tim Hardaway, Jr. is coming to a franchise where his father played in 2001-2002.

"It's crazy. Once the trade went down, I was pretty excited. Just looking on social media and just looking at the pictures and just looking back at it," Hardaway said. "It's a great situation. Great opportunity for myself and my family. I'm happy to be here."

In the trade, the Mavs sent Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Mathews and DeAndre Jordan to the Knicks.

Smith, Jr. was the ninth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and averaged 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in his 101 career games in Dallas.