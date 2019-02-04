MLB Grit Gives More Opportunities for Women Interested in Baseball - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Red Fever

Red Fever

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE TEXAS RANGERS

MLB Grit Gives More Opportunities for Women Interested in Baseball

Published 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    MLB Grit Gives More Opportunities for Women Interested in Baseball
    NBC 5

    A new high school baseball tournament is hoping to increase the number of women who play baseball.

    MLB Grit will be hosted by the Texas Rangers for its first year at Globe Life Park and Rangers Youth Academy.

    The tournament, which will be March 7-10, joins the Trailblazer Series and Girls Breakthrough Series, which were created by the MLB for the same purpose. 

    Women ages 18 and younger from across the U.S. are able to participate.

    New Renderings Revealed of Rangers New Park

    New Renderings Revealed of Rangers New Park
    Texas Rangers

    Participant Ximena Zamarron, 15-year-old Dallas native, will be representing the Rangers Academy. Zamarron previously represented the Academy at the Jennie Finch Classic as part of the 2018 All-Star Game festivities and as part of the Academy’s RBI All-Star team in the RBI Southwest Regional.

    Additional details on the MLB Grit tournament will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the Texas Rangers.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices