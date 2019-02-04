A new high school baseball tournament is hoping to increase the number of women who play baseball.

MLB Grit will be hosted by the Texas Rangers for its first year at Globe Life Park and Rangers Youth Academy.

The tournament, which will be March 7-10, joins the Trailblazer Series and Girls Breakthrough Series, which were created by the MLB for the same purpose.

Women ages 18 and younger from across the U.S. are able to participate.

Participant Ximena Zamarron, 15-year-old Dallas native, will be representing the Rangers Academy. Zamarron previously represented the Academy at the Jennie Finch Classic as part of the 2018 All-Star Game festivities and as part of the Academy’s RBI All-Star team in the RBI Southwest Regional.

Additional details on the MLB Grit tournament will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the Texas Rangers.