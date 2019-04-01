Luxury Living Coming to The Star in Frisco

Dallas Cowboys fans will soon have the opportunity to live a life of luxury just steps away from the teams practice field.

The Dallas Cowboys have teamed up with real estate developers, including former quarterback Roger Staubach, to build a 17-story tall apartment complex at The Star in Frisco.

The building, called Twelve Cowboys Way, will house 158 residential units, ranging in size from 900 to more than 3,600 square feet.

But it's not the size or the price that will draw most renters. It's the list of amenities that comes along with the monthly rent.

Membership to Cowboys Club

Membership to Cowboys Fit

Designated Day(s) to watch the Dallas Cowboys practice

Luxury travel options to AT&T Stadium for Dallas Cowboys Games

Four complimentary VIP tours of The Star and AT&T Stadium per month

Priority placement on the season ticket wait-list

Presale opportunities for third party events at AT&T Stadium and The Star

Access to meeting space at Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters

24-hour concierge

Fully secure and covered parking

Valet parking

Maid services from The Omni Hotel available

Room services from The Omni Hotel available

Dog Park

Dog walking services available

Grocery delivery service available

One, two and three bedroom floor-plans will be available.

"It's a big day for the Dallas Cowboys, and we think Twelve will be memorialized for many years to come with this incredible 17-story structure that joins the tradition of the Cowboys with the aspirations of the future," said Jerry Jones Sr.

Rent is expected to start at $2,700 per month.