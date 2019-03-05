A special basketball tournament is providing opportunities to a group of kids who might not otherwise have one as Lewisville ISD tries to make sure no one is left on the sidelines. (Published Monday, March 4, 2019)

A special basketball tournament at one North Texas high school is providing opportunities to a group of kids who might not otherwise have one.

Lewisville ISD hosted its inaugural Unified Basketball Competition, to make sure no student is left on the sidelines.

16-year-old Madi Au is autistic and had never shot a basketball in her life, until last weekend. Now you can’t keep Madi off the court. She is one of dozens of special needs students taking part in the tournament, which pairs special needs kids and non-disabled peers. Madi teamed up with senior Kaiya Braggs, who encouraged her, and kept passing the ball until Madi made a shot.

"I love playing. It's amazing," said Braggs. "The impact we have on them, I can tell they're motivated to do better."

Family Survives Colorado Avalanche That Covered Highway

A family whose pickup truck was hit by an avalanche after a day of skiing in Colorado say they are lucky to be alive. Dramatic dashcam footage caught the moment snow rushed down across an interstate highway and over Tram and Shaune Goleman’s car. (Published 2 hours ago)

The tournament was organized by Bailey Fry, a Lewisville ISD employee, who first heard about unified sports while working in Oklahoma.

"I used to be a special education teacher here. Some of these students were my students, and I love seeing them being involved on a team," said Fry.

"It's different than just having a normal friendship. You play together, you learn together, you struggle together, and I think that's really important."

Weather Alert One More Cold Night Ahead Before Warmup

The tournament follows a movement by Special Olympics, promoting inclusions, kindness and friendship between special athletes and their more able bodied counterparts.

Madi's mother said she's seen the difference since she began participating.

"I think those unified partners are able to get her out of her shell a little bit and open her up," said Kara Massey. "She's very shy, and she just really opens up with those kids."

1st Man Cured of HIV Has Words of Support for 2nd Patient

Timothy Brown, the Berlin man known to be the first person cured of HIV, has words of support and encouragement for a second patient that scientists say are free of the disease after a successful stem cell transplant. (Published 3 hours ago)

For organizers, that's what it's all about. Making sure every kid gets a shot.