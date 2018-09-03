JJT: 6 Reasons Why the Cowboys Released Dan Bailey

The Dallas cut veteran kicker Dan Bailey Saturday, opting to keep the untested Brett Maher. NBC 5 Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor tells Pat Doney he thinks the front office's reasoning goes beyond this year's training camp. (Published Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018)

After talking to multiple sources here’s why the Cowboys released Dan Bailey, the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history:

1. The Cowboys’ confidence in Bailey began eroding when he made only 8 of 13 field goals and missed two PATs in the last five games after returning from a groin injury.

2. Bailey’s overall field goal percentage had declined each of the last three seasons from 93.8 to 84.4 to 75.0.

3. Bailey was scheduled to earn $3.4 million this season, while Brett Maher will earn $480,000. The Cowboys didn’t view Bailey as $2.8 million better than Maher.

4. When Bailey missed four of five field goals in a two-day stretch at training camp it reminded Cowboys of last five games of 2017 and opened up the competition.

5. Even though kickoffs are being deemphasized Maher’s kickoffs were deemed better.

6. The 57-yard field goal Maher made against Houston was one more notch in his favor and contributed to his overall body of work.