Instant Analysis: Cowboys vs. Titans

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys is brought down by the Tennessee Titans in the second half of a football game at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 5, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Here's NBC 5 Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor's instant analysis of the Cowboys 28-14 loss to Tennessee.

WHAT IT MEANS

The Cowboys fall two games under .500 for the first time this season as they get ready to embark on the most difficult five-game stretch of the season. There's a good chance we'll look back at this game as the one that sealed coach Jason Garrett's fate. The Cowboys already have five losses and it's going to be hard for him to get this team to finish with a .500 record. Owner Jerry Jones and vice president Stephen Jones believe this is a talented team because two years ago they were 13-3. Now, they're in danger of missing the playoffs in consecutive years.

TURNING POINT

Dak Prescott threw into double coverage, trying to get the ball to newly-acquired Amari Cooper, and it was intercepted in the end zone. At the time, Tennessee trailed 7-0 and was on the verge of getting knocked out early. Instead, the Titans drove for a touchdown and tied the score at 7-7. They dominated the game from that point.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Much-maligned quarterback Marcus Mariota had one of his best games of the season. He passed for 240 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for 36 yards and another touchdown. He didn't turn the ball over and had a season-high three completions of 20 yards or more.

KEY STAT

The Titans owned third down, converting 11 of 14. That allowed Tennessee to keep the ball for eight minutes more than Dallas, which is one reason their defense was worn down in the fourth quarter.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Cowboys play Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football next week with a two-game losing streak. Their offense remains sub-par and their coach is going to spend the week answering questions about his job security and future. The playoffs seem like a long shot as the Cowboys play Philadelphia, Atlanta, Washington, New Orleans and Philadelphia the next five weeks.