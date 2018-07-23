Dirk Nowitzki set another NBA record Monday after the Mavericks announced he's re-signed with the team for his 21st season in Dallas.

The signing, Nowitzki's 13th re-signing, makes him the only player in NBA history to suit up for a single franchise for 21 seasons.

He was previously tied for 20 seasons with Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Mavericks have not confirmed the details of the deal, but The Dallas Morning News reports it's a 1 year deal worth about $5 million.

"It's the same amount of money he would have been guaranteed had the Mavericks picked up the second year of the contract Nowitzki signed in 2017. However, for salary cap purposes, they needed to renounce that deal to free up money in free agency. It turned out they didn't need that cash to acquire DeAndre Jordan, so they re-signed Nowitzki to essentially the same deal," the paper said.

The Dallas Mavericks, in their news release confirming Nowitzki's re-signing, included a list of highlights from Dirk's illustrious 20-year NBA career. That list is below.

