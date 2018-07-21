The Dallas Mavericks are celebrating another season of their superstar with the Golden Dirk Bobblehunt - a 10-week interactive scavenger hunt.

The weekly challenges will lead right up to the kickoff the regular season, with fans earning the opportunity to win a special-edition Golden Dirk Bobblehead. And all 10 winners will also gain access to "once-in-a-lifetime Golden Mavs Experiences," according to the team.

The organization's social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, Mavs.com, Mavs mobile app and Mavs email) will hold the clues for how to unlock each golden challenge.

Each challenge will be posted on Monday morning of each week, starting July 23 and running through September 24.

The prizes for each week are themed as follows: