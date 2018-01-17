The Dallas Mavericks will host the "World Famed" Grambling Tiger Marching Band Friday during African-American heritage night.

The annual event starts at 5:30 P.M. with a pre-game mixer in the Budweiser EIGTHEEN76 Lounge and will conclude with a postgame after-party presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey featuring DJ Steve Nice in the Lexus Club (game ticket required for both events).

African-American Heritage Night is a fundraiser for UNCF and National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), Inc. and a portion of the proceeds raised from this special ticket offer will go toward scholarships provided by UNCF and NPHC.

Throughout the night, the Mavs, local Historical Black College and Universities (HBCU) Alumni and the National Pan-Hellenic Council will host Greek Night for the Dallas Alumni Chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Delta Sigma Theta, Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho and Iota Phi Theta.

All members of Greek organizations are encouraged to wear their Greek paraphernalia at the game.



At halftime, Grambling's “World Famed” Tiger Marching Band will perform.



For ticket information visit mavs.com/AAHN.

