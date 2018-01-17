Grambling Band to Perform During Dallas Mavericks' African-American Heritage Night - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
OLY-DFW
Mavs Central

Mavs Central

Coverage of the Dallas Mavericks

Grambling Band to Perform During Dallas Mavericks' African-American Heritage Night

Published at 11:06 AM CST on Jan 17, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Grambling Band to Perform During Dallas Mavericks' African-American Heritage Night
    Getty Images
    Dallas Mavericks' center court at American Airlines Center.

    The Dallas Mavericks will host the "World Famed" Grambling Tiger Marching Band Friday during African-American heritage night.

    The annual event starts at 5:30 P.M. with a pre-game mixer in the Budweiser EIGTHEEN76 Lounge and will conclude with a postgame after-party presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey featuring DJ Steve Nice in the Lexus Club (game ticket required for both events).

    African-American Heritage Night is a fundraiser for UNCF and National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), Inc. and a portion of the proceeds raised from this special ticket offer will go toward scholarships provided by UNCF and NPHC.

    Throughout the night, the Mavs, local Historical Black College and Universities (HBCU) Alumni and the National Pan-Hellenic Council will host Greek Night for the Dallas Alumni Chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Delta Sigma Theta, Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho and Iota Phi Theta.

    All members of Greek organizations are encouraged to wear their Greek paraphernalia at the game.  
     
    At halftime, Grambling's “World Famed” Tiger Marching Band will perform.
     
    For ticket information visit mavs.com/AAHN.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices