Former Southlake Carroll Coach to Lead Corsicana Tigers

Former Southlake Carroll coach Hal Wasson is expected to make a return to the sideline.

Wasson will be announced as the new Corsicana head football coach Monday, pending approval from the school board, according to a Corsicana Independent School District spokesman.

Wasson spent 11 years as head coach at Southlake Carroll High School, where he tallied a 121-26 record that included a state championship in 2011.

Wasson was pushed out of the district following an investigation into allegations of University Interscholastic League rules violations. He was hired soon after by the Irving Independent School District as executive athletic director.

Corsicana High School is familiar ground for Wasson, who was an assistant football coach for the Tigers from 1983 to 1986.

Wasson will be joining a program that went 9-3 last year under former head coach Steve Hoffman and won the 5A-8 District title, The Dallas Morning News reports. The Tigers beat Lake Dallas in the first round of the 5A-II playoffs before losing to Burlseon Centennial, 28-20, in round two.

The announcement is expected at 4:30 p.m. in the end zone of Tiger Stadium.