Carroll ISD Offers Settlement to Sidelined Football Coach

Nearly a month after Southlake Carroll High School head football coach Hal Wasson was placed on administrative leave for alleged University Interscholastic League violations, his attorney confirms they've been approached with a settlement.
At a specially called board meeting Tuesday morning, Carroll Independent School District trustees met behind closed doors for several hours before announcing the board had resolved to let the superintendent enter into a settlement.
Wasson's attorney, Tiger Hanner, says they were approached with a settlement shortly after that meeting. They're now working on a counter-proposal.
Carroll ISD first announced it was conducting an administrative review on "several aspects of the Dragon football program" on Jan. 24. At that time, it placed Wasson on administrative leave.
The district alleged several UIL violations like holding too many camps during the summer and hiring coaches who were still under contract.
UIL has received the complaints but has not yet responded.
Wasson has coached at Carroll for 11 seasons.