An attorney representing fired Texas Wesleyan University head baseball coach Mike Jeffcoat released a statement Friday saying his client's termination was done "out of fear" over his "mild political commentary."

Jeffcoat was released Thursday over what the university described as NAIA rules violations and a discriminatory email sent to a college recruit.

In the email to the high school recruit Jeffcoat said:

"Thanks for the interest in our program. Unfortunately, we are not recruiting players from the state of Colorado. In the past, players have had trouble passing our drug test. We have made a decision to not take a chance on Student-athletes from your state. You can thank your liberal politicians. Best of Luck wherever you decide to play."

Jeffcoat's attorneys said Friday that the coach "was extremely frustrated by having lost good players to failed drug tests" and "in his frustration, he made a political comment in an email."

The attorney said Jeffcoat's comments were protected by the first amendment and that instead of firing Jeffcoat the university could have used his words to start a public discussion about the role of marijuana in modern sport.

"The reactionary firing of Mr. Jeffcoat by Texas Wesleyan University was done out of fear, which is a terrible reason to take away someone’s career," the attorneys said in a prepared statement. "Coach Jeffcoat was a dedicated and loyal employee for the University for over seventeen years and was summarily fired because the University has no tolerance for mild political commentary?"

Jeffcoat's attorney's offered no apology for his client's comments and did not address the NAIA violations mentioned by the university as one of the reasons for his termination.

The entire statement can be read below.