Investigation into Coach's Controversial Email

Texas Wesleyan University says it is investigating a controversial email sent to a possible recruit from the school's head baseball coach. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018)

Texas Wesleyan University says it is investigating after a controversial email was sent to a possible recruit from the school's head baseball coach.

The email was sent from Mike Jeffcoat's university email account. It said "Thanks for the interest in our program. Unfortunately, we are not recruiting players from the state of Colorado. In the past, players have had trouble passing our drug test. We have made a decision to not take a chance on Student-athletes from your state. You can thank your liberal politicians. Best of Luck wherever you decide to play."

A Denver sports radio broadcaster tweeted out the message and it has since gone viral.



Denver's NBC station spoke to the recruit, Gavin Bell, Wednesday evening to hear his reaction.

Frustration Growing Over Evacuated Dallas Neighborhood

Residents in a northwest Dallas neighborhood say they never received notification to evacuate their homes Wednesday morning as Atmos crews continue to investigate a deadly home explosion and replace more than two miles of gas lines. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018)

"I just felt bad for myself because I felt like it was my fault that this all happened and I couldn't do anything about it because I didn't really know anything about it in the first place," Bell said. "I'm a good student athlete. I'm just sad that he couldn't take a chance on me, because of what is going on in the state of Colorado. Not even having a background check on me."

NBC 5 spoke with Texas Wesleyan students as well who think the coach's actions amount to discrimination. They worry it could reflect badly on their school.

"That's you putting on a kid something grown men did," said Texas Wesleyan Freshman Delyone Dobbins. "Something that grown politicians did, that was completely out of his control."

Classmate Ryan Houston added, "Assuming that because he's from that area he would do something that would get him kicked off the team anyway is irresponsible and it's not fair."

Texas Wesleyan University responded with the following statement:

We are aware of the email sent by our baseball coach, and the comments he made are in no way a reflection of Texas Wesleyan University, its values or its recruiting practices.

This is a personnel matter and it is currently under investigation. It is our University policy to not discuss personnel matters, but we want to reiterate that this email does not reflect our values and we do not condone discrimination. This includes discrimination on the basis of race, color, origin, ethnicity, gender, age, religion, disability or sexuality; or the political legislation of one’s home state. We are committed to providing an inclusive campus for all of our students, faculty, staff, visitors, potential students and their families.

Texas Wesleyan has a long tradition of excellence in athletics and we are committed to recruiting student-athletes who will excel at our university. Like the NAIA’s core values, we are focused on building and recruiting champions of character.

Texas Wesleyan University says it is investigating a controversial email sent to a possible recruit from the school's head baseball coach, Wednesday Februaury 28, 2018.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

NBC 5 reached out to Jeffcoat for comment, but so far have not heard back. He is a former MLB Texas Rangers player who has coached for Texas Wesleyan since 2002 and is the program's all-time leader in coaching wins.