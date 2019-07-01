Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a 1 yard touchdown in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Jan. 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Ezekiel Elliott's recent incident in Las Vegas will be brought to the forefront when he meets with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in New York on Tuesday, according to The Dallas Morning News' David Moore.

ESPN was first to report the news.

The Cowboys' Pro Bowl running back was briefly detained and handcuffed by Vegas police about 3 a.m. May 19 at the Electric Daisy Carnival after appearing to bump Kyle Johnson, a 19-year-old college football player working the music festival, backward into a metal fence.

Elliott was not arrested and was released after Johnson declined to press charges. Johnson said in a subsequent media interview that he would consider all of his options and asked for a sincere apology from Elliott.

