Ex-TCU Quarterback Trevone Boykin Arrested, Charged With Aggravated Assault

Former Texas Christian University quarterback Trevone Boykin has been arrested in connection to charges from 2018.

The charges originate from an aggravated assault charge when Boykin allegedly attacked his girlfriend and broke her jaw at his home in March of 2018.

Boykin denies the allegations. He was booked into the Tarrant County Jail Friday night with a bond of $60,000.

Prosecutors say the attack was captured on security system video at Boykin's home in Mansfield.

The Seattle Seahawks released the 24-year-old Boykin from the team's practice squad shortly after reports of the attack surfaced.

It's not Boykin's first run-in with the law. He was arrested in 2017 in Dallas on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and marijuana possession, though the case was later dismissed. In 2016, he pleaded no contest to resisting arrest stemming from an incident shortly before the 2015 Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. He was suspended for that game and was sentenced to a year of deferred adjudication probation.