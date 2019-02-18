Everything You Need to Know for the Cowtown Races

The 41st annual Cowtown Marathon is Saturday and Sunday and marks the largest multi-event race in North Texas.

Saturday’s races start with the 10K at 7 a.m., then the adults 5K at 8:30 a.m. and lastly the kids 5K at 9:30 a.m.

Sunday’s races all begin at 7 a.m. This includes the half marathon, full marathon and ultra marathon.

All races start and finish near the Will Rogers Memorial Center on Gendry Street. For a full map of each race, you can visit here.

Saturday runners can pick up their packets Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Saturday no later than 45 minutes before the start of your race time.

Sunday runners can pick up their packets Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Saturday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Packets can be picked up at the Health & Fitness Expo at Amon Carter Jr. Exhibit Hall in Will Rogers Memorial Center at 3400 Burnett Tandy Drive.

For more information on race packets, visit their website.

NBC 5 will be keeping you up to date on the weather for the weekend.

Proceeds from the races go towards helping low-income children in North Texas. They receive a free pair of running shoes and a reduced entry fee for the Kids 5K.

