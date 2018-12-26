Doncic Helps Mavs Top Pelicans 122-119 to End 6-game Skid

Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic smiles as time expires during the the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. The Mavericks won 122-119.

Luka Doncic scored 21 points, including the tiebreaking free throws with 30 seconds left, and the Dallas Mavericks ended a six-game losing streak with a 122-119 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old rookie made 11 of 12 free throws, including the last three points of the game in the final half-minute. He missed one of two after rebounding a miss on a 3-pointer from Anthony Davis, who had 32 points and 18 rebounds in the fifth consecutive loss for the Pelicans.

Davis missed another 3 with a chance to tie in the final seconds, and Doncic got the rebound again to finish one rebound shy of a triple-double. The Slovenian had 10 assists in the first of two straight games between these teams.

DeAndre Jordan had 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting and 12 rebounds for his 22nd double-double.

The backup guard duo of J.J. Barea and Devin Harris carried the Mavericks through most of the fourth quarter. Barea had 11 of his 18 in the final quarter, including 3-of-3 shooting on 3-pointers, and Harris scored 10 of his 16 in the fourth.

Jrue Holiday scored 25 points, and Julius Randle had 23 points, including 11-of-13 shooting on free throws, against his hometown team.

The Mavericks ended a streak of five straight games of allowing at least 120 points while ending a losing skid that had matched their season high.

Maxi Kleber had a career-high six blocks as the Mavericks finished with a season-high 13. Kleber had 10 points. Harrison Barnes scored 16.