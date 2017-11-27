Dallas Stars Get In On Cyber Monday Sales

DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 10: Mattias Janmark #13 of the Dallas Stars celebrates after scoring a goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period at American Airlines Center on October 10, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Monday only, the Dallas Stars are lowering the prices of some single-game tickets to $9 and others to $15.

The team is also offering 20 percent off premium and premium-plus games.

To take advantage of the offer, go to the Stars page here and click on "View Seats."

From there, it's not real easy to see at a glance which games have $9 seats -- so you'll have to hit "View Seats" for each matchup. The lowest price available will then show up on the screen.

For example, the lowest price ticket for the upcoming game against the Blackhawks on Dec. 2 was $25. But on Dec. 5, when the Stars play the Predators, there were $9 seats available. For the Dec. 9 game against the Golden Knights, there were $15 seats available.

The sale is Monday only -- so act fast.