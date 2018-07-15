Klyde Warren Park in Dallas hosted a World Cup final watch party Sunday, complete with food trucks, tailgate games, and a giant TV screen to broadcast the action-packed match.

"This is an awesome place. We were so excited they were actually having it here," said Veronica Mariscal, who came with her daughter to watch the match.

Attendees sported different jerseys, tattoos and flags to show support for their team.

Philippe Henry is from France, but lives in Dallas now.

He came to Klyde Warren Park to watch the match with a group of people in the French community of North Texas.

"Last time France won the World Cup was in 1998, and I was in the stadium," Henry said.

He was excited to see his home country crowned again this year.