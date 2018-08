Artist Trey Wilder painted Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on one of the Fabrication Yard graffiti walls in West Dallas, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. The face appears to be a morph between the Get Out movie character and the Cowboys player. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News)

Is Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott trapped in his own version of the "sunken place" from the movie Get Out after saying that kneeling during the national anthem doesn't accomplish anything?

An Arlington artist says it sure looks that way.

You've probably seen the image, striking and unforgettable: A black man, staring ahead in silent terror, with tears streaming down his face.

