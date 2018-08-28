Dak Prescott Challenges Fans to Help Him Raise Money for Cancer Research - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

THE CENTER OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS UNIVERSE

Dak Prescott Challenges Fans to Help Him Raise Money for Cancer Research

The Cowboys quarterback lost his mother to cancer in 2013

Published 25 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dak Prescott Challenges Fans to Help Him Raise Money for Cancer Research
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images
    Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks for an open receiver in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium on August 18, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

    Dak Prescott is reminding fans that they have one more month to join him in a drive to raise funds for cancer research.

    Prescott lost his mother to the disease in 2013.

    In an Instagram post Tuesday, the Cowboys' quarterback encouraged his followers to participate in the Ready. Raise. Rise. campaign, put on by pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, to help raise money for immuno-oncology research.

    "Making my mom proud on and off the football field gives me the power rise up against #cancer," Prescott wrote.

    The campaign asks people to submit a photo with a short caption to the "Discover I-O" Facebook page. If more than 100 people submit photos, Bristol-Myers Squibb will donate $250,000 to participating cancer advocacy groups.

    Ready. Raise. Rise. has donated $450,000 to cancer research to date.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices