Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks for an open receiver in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium on August 18, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott is reminding fans that they have one more month to join him in a drive to raise funds for cancer research.

Prescott lost his mother to the disease in 2013.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, the Cowboys' quarterback encouraged his followers to participate in the Ready. Raise. Rise. campaign, put on by pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, to help raise money for immuno-oncology research.

"Making my mom proud on and off the football field gives me the power rise up against #cancer," Prescott wrote.

One more month left to join the Pic Your Power challenge. Making my mom proud on and off the football field gives me the power to rise up against #cancer. Show me how you do the same by submitting a photo and help raise funds for advocacy groups. Visit ReadyRaiseRise.com. #sponsored #ReadyRaiseRise A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Aug 28, 2018 at 3:13pm PDT

The campaign asks people to submit a photo with a short caption to the "Discover I-O" Facebook page. If more than 100 people submit photos, Bristol-Myers Squibb will donate $250,000 to participating cancer advocacy groups.

Ready. Raise. Rise. has donated $450,000 to cancer research to date.