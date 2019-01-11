Cowboys Woods’ Long NFL Journey Started in LA - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

THE CENTER OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS UNIVERSE

Cowboys Woods’ Long NFL Journey Started in LA

By Pat Doney

Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Cowboys Woods' Long NFL Journey Started in LA

    For Cowboys defensive lineman Antwaun Woods, the journey from growing up in Los Angeles to America's team has not always been an easy one. (Published 18 minutes ago)

    For Cowboys defensive lineman Antwaun Woods, the journey from growing up in Los Angeles to America’s team has not always been an easy one.

    “I grew up in the jungle, probably one of the most-dangerous parts of L.A.,” Antwaun said. “I got into some trouble.”

    “It lives up to its name, the jungle,” Antwaun’s father Phillip Woods said. “There is poverty, low income, no income, drugs. One day you have a friend, the next day they’re gone.”

    Because of the crime-filled environment at home, Antwaun’s father, Phillip, made the decision to bus his son almost two hours each way out of the jungle for school, sending him to Taft Charter High School in Woodland Hills, California, north of Los Angeles.

    Celebrating the Silver and Blue 2018

    Celebrating the Silver and Blue 2018

    “He was mad, he was hot about that one,” Phillip said. “It taught him there was more than just the neighborhood. There was more out there for him to go out and get.”

    “That ended up being the best decision (my dad) ever made,” Antwaun said. “He raised me in a society that not a lot of fathers raise their child, and for that, I respect him. He means a lot to me.”

    Phillip’s decision to send his son to Taft opened the door for Antwaun to attend his dream college, playing football for the USC Trojans in the Los Angeles Coliseum, the same stadium he will play in Saturday night now as a starter for the Dallas Cowboys.

    “I’m pretty excited to be back in the Coliseum, a stadium that I love,” Antwaun said. “It’s a dream come true, but I’m definitely nowhere near satisfied.”

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices