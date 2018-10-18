The Dallas Cowboys confirmed Thursday wide receiver Terrance Williams has been suspended without pay for three games for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

Williams' suspension will be effective immediately, meaning he'll he'll be fined and miss games against the Redskins, Titans and Eagles -- and forgo more than $615,000 he would have earned playing in those games.

Williams, who spent the last two weeks on injured reserve, will be able to return to practice Nov. 12 in preparation to face the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 18.

Last month, The Dallas Morning News reported a suspension loomed after Williams' May arrest on public intoxication charges.

The charge was dismissed after Williams completed a state-mandated alcohol awareness course and paid $2,680 in damages done to a light pole that was damaged when his blue Lamborghini hit it, the paper said.

After responding to a call about the crash, Williams was later found by police driving an electric bicycle on the 2400 block of Rock Creek Parkway. He told police another NFL player was driving his car when it hit a light pole -- that player denied any involvement.