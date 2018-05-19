Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams was arrested early Saturday morning for public intoxication, according to a release by Frisco police.

Officers responded to a minor crash near Frisco Green Avenue and Lebanon Road at about 4:45 a.m. where a blue Lamborghini left the roadway and hit a light pole.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and could not be found. Officers determined the vehicle was registered to Terrance Tyrone Williams.

Frisco officers located Willaims near his home riding an electric bike and arrested him for public intoxication, a Class C Misdemeanor. He since was released from the Frisco jail on a $369 bond.

Police are still investigating the crash and no charge has been filed for striking a fixture at this time.



