Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys walks on the field before the game agaisnt the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 30, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys informed quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson and secondary coach Joe Baker, whose contracts expire at the end of this season, that they would not be returning next season, according to a source.

The Cowboys will let assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia out of his contract. He's expected to join Jon Gruden, whom he worked for as a member of Tampa Bay's staff when it won a Super Bowl in 2002.

Gruden is expected to become the Oakland Raiders' head coach.

Cowboys tight ends coach Steve Loney, who is 65, has informed the club he will retire, and receivers coach Derek Dooley is not expected to return.

A club source said the Cowboys are considering whether to retain offensive line coach Frank Pollack.

None of this should come as a surprise.

The Cowboys' offense struggled in the second half of the season as running back Ezekiel Elliott served an NFL-mandated six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Owner Jerry Jones has made it clear that he wanted Jason Garrett to return as head coach and Scott Linehan as offensive coordinator. But when a team with high expectations such as the Cowboys misses the playoffs, it's normal for some assistant coaches to lose their jobs.

These moves would give Garrett an opportunity to add a plethora of fresh ideas and perspectives to an offensive unit that scored fewer than 10 points in four of its last eight games.

In a 21-12 loss to Seattle that ended Dallas' playoff hopes, the Cowboys failed to score a touchdown.

Wilson, who played with the Cowboys from 1995-97, had two stints on the coaching staff. He coached quarterbacks from 2000-02, and returned to the Cowboys in 2007, when Garrett joined the staff as offensive coordinator.

He was the staff's longest-tenured member.

But quarterback Dak Prescott regressed this season, throwing 21 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. He had only six touchdown passes in the last eight games, while passing for more than 200 yards just twice.