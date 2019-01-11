Novacek Speaks About Cowboy's Road Through Playoffs

NBC 5 sat down with Cowboys legend, Jay Novacek, for some insight into the pressures and prestige of the post season — especially for the players. (Published 10 minutes ago)

The Cowboys are preparing to #FinishTheFight and push through the playoffs with hopes of a possible Super Bowl.

It is a tall order, but something familiar to North Texas.

NBC 5 sat down with Cowboys legend, Jay Novacek, for some insight into the pressures and prestige of the post season — especially for the players.

“I think right now, it’s a combination of the excitement, knowing that you’re good enough to go win games in the playoffs and it’s also that realistic situation of ‘if we make mistakes we are out of this deal,’” he said.

He reminds that when you get to this level of football, this deep into the playoffs, the team that makes the least amount of mistakes will win the game.

“You can’t make mistakes now-a-days. It’s hard to recover, because every team is great in here and the greatest ones move on,” Novaceck said. “That’s what’s neat about the playoffs.”

“The greatest thing about playoffs is any team can win,” he added. “As far as the chance of them going to the Super Bowl and winning the Super Bowl, it’s a very good chance.”