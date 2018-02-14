ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 13: University of Michigan Sanford Robertson Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Doug Nussmeier watches the action from the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami University Redhawks at Michigan Stadium on September 13, 2014 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. the Wolverines defeated the Redhawks 34-10. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Cowboys have completed their coaching staff now that multiple sources have confirmed they have hired Doug Nussmeier as tight ends coach.

Nussmeier has deep ties to play-caller Scott Linehan. He coached quarterbacks for the St. Louis Rams, when Linehan was the head coach.

Nussmeier was Florida’s offensive coordinator last season. He’s also been the coordinator at Alabama and Michigan.

Those recent college ties could help him bring intriguing concepts to the Cowboys’ offense, and make it more Dak Prescott-friendly.

Although coach Jason Garrett kept Linehan as offensive coordinator, running backs coach Gary Brown is the only offensive assistant coach that was brought back.

Sanjay Lal, who spent last season with Indianapolis, is coaching receivers and Paul Alexander, who spent 23 years with Cincinnati, is the new offensive line coach.

