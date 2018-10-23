The Dallas Cowboy's Quarterback Dak Prescott surprised Frisco's Lone Star High School football team in a new ad for Campbell's Chunky Soup.

Last year in June, Prescott signed a deal to be one of the faces of Campbell's Chunky Soup through 2020.

In September, Prescott and the Campbell's crew surprised the Frisco's Lone Star High School football team and High School Coach of the Year, Jeff Rayburn.

The commercial starts with Prescott making an unannounced visit the weight room where the Lone Star Rangers' players were working out. As expected, the team breaks out in celebration to see the Cowboys quarterback.

After lifting a few weights, the team and Prescott move outside, where No. 4 helped run drills and threw a few passes. The commercial ends with Prescott serving up Chunky Soup and sitting down for a bite with Rayburn and the players.

The NFL and Campbell's Chunky Soup teamed up to honor Rayburn, for having a "purposeful impact on his team, on and off the field."

The commercial is live now on YouTube.

All-Pro Linebacker Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers and Wide Receiver Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers are also the faces of Campbell's Chunky Soup.