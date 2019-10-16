Construction Underway at Globe Life Park for New Reconfiguration - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Red Fever

Red Fever

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE TEXAS RANGERS

Construction Underway at Globe Life Park for New Reconfiguration

By Dominga Gutierrez

Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Globe Life Park Undergoes Reconfiguration

    Video shows construction in progress at Globe Life Park for the venue's new reconfiguration from a baseball field to a multi-purpose facility. (Published 16 minutes ago)

    Video shows construction in progress at Globe Life Park for the venue's new reconfiguration from a baseball field to a multi-purpose facility.

    Texas Sky Ranger flew over Globe Life Park Wednesday afternoon and video showed bulldozers moving dirt. Monitors that surrounded the perimeter of the field were also being taken down and loaded onto trailers. Seats had also been removed from certain sections.

    The venue will now become home to the North Texas Soccer Club of USL League One and to the Dallas Renegades of the new XFL spring league.

    Thursday, Oct. 17, a media event will be held to announce the details of the reconfiguration and renderings will be released.

    Death Toll, Damages Climb From Typhoon Hagibis

    [NATL] Death Toll, Damages Climb From Typhoon Hagibis

    The death toll from Typhoon Hagibis climbed to 53 on Tuesday, days after it tore through Japan and left hundreds of thousands of homes wrecked, flooded or out of power. Hagibis caused more than 200 rivers to overflow when it hit the island nation on Saturday.

    (Published Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices