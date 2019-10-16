Construction Underway at Globe Life Park for New Reconfiguration

Video shows construction in progress at Globe Life Park for the venue's new reconfiguration from a baseball field to a multi-purpose facility. (Published 16 minutes ago)

Video shows construction in progress at Globe Life Park for the venue's new reconfiguration from a baseball field to a multi-purpose facility.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over Globe Life Park Wednesday afternoon and video showed bulldozers moving dirt. Monitors that surrounded the perimeter of the field were also being taken down and loaded onto trailers. Seats had also been removed from certain sections.

The venue will now become home to the North Texas Soccer Club of USL League One and to the Dallas Renegades of the new XFL spring league.

Thursday, Oct. 17, a media event will be held to announce the details of the reconfiguration and renderings will be released.

Death Toll, Damages Climb From Typhoon Hagibis