A 13-year-old Crowley Independent School District student died Wednesday night after collapsing during football practice, officials said.



In a district-wide letter, Crowley ISD Superintendent Michael McFarland said Kyrell McBride-Johnson was practicing with the Summer Creek Middle School football team when he experienced a medical emergency that left him unresponsive.

Coaches immediately began performing CPR as paramedics responded to the scene. McBride-Johnson was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest and then to Cook Children's Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, McFarland wrote.



McBride-Johnson, an eighth grade student at Summer Creek, had siblings attending Dallas Park Elementary School and Sue Crouch Intermediate School, according to McFarland.

"The entire Crowley ISD community is incredibly saddened by this tragedy and the loss of this young life," McFarland wrote. "We do not yet know what caused Kyrell’s passing, but our priority right now is to provide support and care to the family, friends and educators who knew and loved him."

Grief counselors from the district's crisis response team will be on hand to offer support to students and staff at Summer Creek Middle School and other campuses.



"Please pay special attention to our students tomorrow and in the days ahead, and contact a school counselor if you see someone in need of support," McFarland said. "Please join me and the entire Crowley ISD family in keeping Kyrell’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."