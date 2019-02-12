Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown took to Twitter Tuesday to let the public know he wants out, but NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs says don't count on the All-Pro coming to Dallas. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019)

The Steelers All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown took to Twitter Tuesday to let the public know he wants out.

His tweet read, "Thank you SteelerNation for a big 9 years...time to move on and forward.......... #NewDemands."

So the demands are clear: Trade me.

Let me use my coach Rick Pitino voice for a certain number of Dallas Cowboys fans, "Antonio Brown ain't walking through that door."

I got an email Tuesday from bookmaker.eu the Dallas Cowboy are the sixth-likeliest destination for Antonio Brown at +1300. Right behind the 49ers, Jets, Raiders, Cardinals and Dolphins.

Cowboys fans need to forget any thoughts about making a deal with Pittsburgh for him. Dallas has a number one wide receiver in Amari Cooper. The Cowboys gave up this year’s first round draft pick for Cooper, and oh by the way, his deal is up after the 2019 season. Cooper is set to make $13.92 million this upcoming season. He's 25 years old and he will not be looking to accept a paycut.

Brown will 31 this upcoming season with a roster bonus of $2.5M due March 17th. His cap hit for 2019 is $12.625M, $11.3M in 2020, $12.5M in 2021 per ESPN.com. Yes, that is less than what Cooper is making but I can't see two alpha dogs as the Cowboys number one receiver. Cooper is the lead dog and it needs to stay that way. I don’t care if Brown is the better player.

There is no place for Antonio Brown on the Cowboys and a contract extension for Amari Cooper on the 2019 Cowboys. Not when two time Pro Bowl defensive end Tank Lawrence is an unrestricted free agent. Not when Pro Bowl corner Byron Jones is also an unrestricted free agent. Quarterback Dak Prescott is in the final year of his team friendly rookie contract when All Pro running back Zeke Elliott up for a new deal the year after Prescott is up.

I don't have to be reminded for the amazing production Brown has given the Steelers: His 837 receptions are the most through 130 career games in NFL history and his 9,145 receiving yards over the last six seasons are the most in a six-season span in NFL history.

Brown became a distraction for the Black and Gold. A player focused more on "me" than "we." I will not fault him for all the issues of the 2018 Steelers dysfunction. The quarterback in Pittsburgh is a "me" guy as well. Put some blame on ownership for allowing the Steelers to a become a locker room circus.

Per ESPN.com, "A source close to Brown believes the wideout is tired of playing the scapegoat for the Steelers' problems and wants to show he can thrive in another offense." This is not a situation Jason Garrett in the final year of his contract needs to be dealing with, a Brown Revenge Tour. Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice says Brown wants to play for the 49ers.

The Cowboys need to find a way to get Michael Gallup more catches in 2019. Gallup showed nice flashes a rookie with 33 receptions for 507 yards and two scores.

I'd like to see what Cedrick Wilson can develop into. His rookie season was lost to injury. The 2018 sixth round pick had shoulder surgery in August. His last year at Boise State saw him put up 83 catches for 1,511 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s had a full year to understand the system. If Dallas can develop him then they are doing their salary cap a favor.

The Patriots are always developing receivers. During the Tom Brady era he threw playoff touchdowns to David Givens, David Patten, Deion Branch, Brandon LaFell, Chris Hogan, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola who the Cowboys signed as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech.

Dallas doesn't need to trade for another Pro Bowl receiver.