5 to Watch Sunday: Texans Begin Quest for Gold

From the Shibutani siblings to a pair of Texans that are hoping for gold in the men's bobsled competition, and a nail-biting semifinals round in women's ice hockey, there should be no shortage of must-see action on Day 9 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Ice Dance Short Features Top 3 U.S. Skating Couples, Including Shib Sibs

Figure skating team event bronze medalists Alex and Maia Shibutani.

Figure skating is back in the action Sunday night with the ice dance short dance. The U.S. has three of the top six ice dance couples in the world competing for the same podium: all-star siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani, national champs Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

The Shibutanis finished second in the free dance earlier in the Olympics, helping propel the U.S. to a bronze in the team skating competition. The Americans will face other top pairs Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, of Canada, and Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, of France. The short dance will be followed by the free dance Tuesday (Monday night in the United States).

How to Watch: Click here to watch the event live. The action starts at 7 p.m. CT. It will also be part of NBC's primetime coverage.

Texan Garcia Goes for Gold in Team Pursuit

Jonathan Garcia of the USA competes in the men 1000m during the ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships - Gangneung - Test Event For Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Oval on February 11, 2017 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

Katy, Texas, native Jonathan Garcia makes his debut in Pyeongchang in team pursuit Sunday.

Garcia got his competitive start in rollerblading, then got into inline hockey and then inline speedskating. He went from wheels to blades in 2007 and moved from Texas to Salt Lake City to train for Olympic glory. Pyeongchang is Garcia's second Olympic appearance.

Welcome to Pyeongchang: A Look Inside the 2018 Olympic Venue

Joining Garcia in the U.S. lineup is 2017 mass start world champion Joey Mantia and his Sochi teammate, Brian Hansen, who won Olympic silver in this event in 2010. The group also features Sochi Olympian Emery Lehman.

The U.S. has not been a medal contender in this event in recent seasons.

How to Watch: Men's team pursuit qualifying takes place at 5 a.m. CT. Competition will be shown at 10:15 a.m. on NBCSN and expect highlights during NBC's daytime coverage beginning at 2 p.m. Click here to watch on digital.



Two Texans Go For Bobsled Gold

Bobsledder Justin Olsen.

The U.S. men’s two-man bobsled teams will compete on Monday after getting through very tough times. Three-time Olympian Steven Holcomb died last year.

Texan Justin Olsen, a 2010 gold medalist, is vying for a top spot despite having had emergency surgery for acute appendicitis on February 5. He was soon tweeting a video of himself doing pushups. Texan Sam McGuffie, two-time Olympian Nick Cunningham and Codie Bascue are also in the mix.

Germany has two top pilots in the race, Francesco Friedrich and Johannes Lochner, who was inspired by his Olympic silver medal-winning uncle, Rudi Lochner.

How to Watch: Heats 1 & 2 in the 2-man bobsled happen at 5:05 a.m. CT Sunday morning. Click here to watch live. The runs will also be included in NBC's primetime coverage of the Olympics starting at 6 p.m. Sunday night.



Women's Ice Hockey Semifinals

Emily Pfalzer (8), Haley Skarupa (11), Amanda Kessel (28), Kali Flanagan (6), Hilary Knight (21) and Kendall Coyne (26) of the United States huddle up before the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Kwandong Hockey Centre on Feb. 11, 2018.

The U.S. women’s hockey team heads into the semifinals after shutting out Russia, 5-0, and setting an Olympic record while doing it. Forward Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored back-to-back goals six seconds apart, the fastest mark ever.

The U.S. women beat Finland 3-1 in their opening game of the Winter Olympics, with goals by Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Kendall Coyne and Danielle Cameranesi. They will play Finland again on Monday in Pyeongchang (Sunday night in the United States).

Archrival Canada, which beat the U.S. 2-1 in the preliminary round, also plays Monday, taking on the Russians.

At the 2014 Sochi Games, Canada rallied from 0-2 to win its fourth straight gold.

How to Watch: The action starts at 10:10 p.m. CT. Click here to watch the first seminal live. The second semifinal will be at 6:10 a.m. CT Monday. You can watch that one live right here.



Defending Champion Bowman Begins Quest for Gold in Women’s Halfpipe

Maddie Bowman

Team USA’s Maddie Bowman begins her quest to repeat her Sochi golden run in the women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe with qualifying runs on Monday (Sunday night in the U.S.). She will lead a large contingent of U.S. athletes who hope to advance to the third and final run the next day.

Bowman's teammates include top contenders Devin Logan, who won silver in Sochi for slopestyle, and Brita Sigourney, who finished sixth in the halfpipe in Sochi.

How to Watch: The coverage will be included in NBC's primetime Olympics coverage starting at 6 p.m. Sunday night. You can also watch live by clicking here.



