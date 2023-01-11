Two Muslims Make History, Sworn in as State Representatives

Pure adrenaline, joy and immense gratitude could be felt throughout the Texas Capitol on Tuesday, as two Texas Muslims made history.

Salman Bhojani — a convenience store cashier who became an attorney and business owner from Euless, Texas, represents District 92, covering the Arlington area.

Dr. Suleman Lalani, who came to the U.S. with a dream to help people through medicine, will represent District 76 in Ft. Bend County.

Both Democratic representatives are Southeast Asian immigrants from Pakistan.

Supporters packed into overflow rooms in the Capitol on Tuesday, watching the live stream as the two stood among their peers on the House floor and were sworn in as representatives at the start of Texas’ 88th Legislative session.