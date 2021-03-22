Texas Gov. Abbott Visits North Richland Hills to Spotlight Small Businesses

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott comes to North Texas Monday to cast a spotlight on small businesses.

The Republican governor's office said a roundtable discussion will be hosted at Bison Coolers in North Richland Hills. Abbott will be joined by Texas Senator Kelly Hancock of North Richland Hills.

Abbott is expected to hold a news conference following the roundtable discussion. It is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. and will be livestreamed at the top of this article.

No further details about the governor's visit were made available.

Abbott visited Dallas last week to address the stress thousands of unaccompanied minors seeking asylum are putting on facilities at the Texas-Mexico border.