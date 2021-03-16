Abbott to Address Surge of Unaccompanied Minors Seeking Asylum

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will address the stress thousands of unaccompanied minors seeking asylum are putting on facilities at the Texas border on Wednesday, two days after criticizing the Biden administration's immigration policies.

Abbott will speak at 12 p.m. Wednesday from Dallas' Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, which will be used to temporarily house up to 3,000 immigrant teenagers.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday the Dallas convention center location could begin to serve as an Emergency Intake Site for unaccompanied migrant children on March 17 and that all children sent to the site will be screened for COVID-19.

The HHS said Tuesday that the site would provide the Office of Refugee Resettlement additional capacity where they can safely process and care for the thousands of children crossing the southern border of the United States.

The HHS said the children will eventually be, "either released to a sponsor or transferred to an appropriate ORR shelter for longer-term care.

In a statement issued Monday, Abbott called the Biden administration's immigration policy "reckless" and said it caused a "humanitarian crisis."

Abbott, quick to accept responsibility for the health and safety of Texans in his statement Monday, was sharply criticized by President Biden earlier this month when he announced he was removing the state's mask mandate.