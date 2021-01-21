Gov. Abbott to Hold Roundtable on Law Enforcement and Public Safety Thursday

Public safety and law enforcement will be the theme of a roundtable discussion hosted by Gov. Greg Abbott in Austin Thursday.

During the roundtable, Abbott "will discuss his legislative priorities for ensuring a safer future for the state of Texas," his office said in a news release.

The roundtable is expected to include the following:

Manny Ramirez - President, Fort Worth Police Officers Association

Mitch Landry - Deputy Executive Director, Texas Municipal Police Association

Kevin Masters - Senior Strategy Analyst, Office of the Governor's Public Safety Office

Colonel Steve McCraw - Executive Director, Texas Department of Public Safety

Marvin Ryals - President, Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas

Alden Southmayd - Sheriff, Bee County

Joell Sullivan-McNew - President, SafeHorns

Jennifer Tharp - Criminal District Attorney, Comal County

Abbott is expected to discuss the event at 12:15 p.m.