87th Texas Legislature

Gov. Abbott to Hold Roundtable on Law Enforcement and Public Safety Thursday

Frank Heinz, NBC 5 News

Public safety and law enforcement will be the theme of a roundtable discussion hosted by Gov. Greg Abbott in Austin Thursday.

During the roundtable, Abbott "will discuss his legislative priorities for ensuring a safer future for the state of Texas," his office said in a news release.

The roundtable is expected to include the following:

  • Manny Ramirez - President, Fort Worth Police Officers Association
  • Mitch Landry - Deputy Executive Director, Texas Municipal Police Association
  • Kevin Masters - Senior Strategy Analyst, Office of the Governor's Public Safety Office
  • Colonel Steve McCraw - Executive Director, Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Marvin Ryals - President, Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas
  • Alden Southmayd - Sheriff, Bee County
  • Joell Sullivan-McNew - President, SafeHorns
  • Jennifer Tharp - Criminal District Attorney, Comal County

Abbott is expected to discuss the event at 12:15 p.m.

87th Texas LegislatureAustinLaw enforcementGreg Abbott
